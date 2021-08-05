Iowa community gives sweet surprise after thief steals from kids’ lemonade stand

AMES, Iowa (KCCI/CNN) - A cold-hearted thief stole money from a kids' lemonade stand in Iowa. But when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade.

So when the kids reopened their stand, the community showed up big-time.

On Monday, 9-year-old twins Katelyn and Elias were just having a lemonade stand, but things quickly turned sour.

"We were just selling lemonade and the car drove up and a girl hopped out, and I asked if she would like lemonade. She said yeah, and then she grabbed the tip jar, went to the passenger seat of the car and drove away," said Katelyn.

When the family called the police, the family says the response was sweeter than they could have imagined.

"I started messaging some of the people that I work with, asking them to get together and maybe visit the lemonade stand, so we could make a difference in Katelyn and Elias's day," said Officer Celena Rohland, with Ames Police.

The twins reopened their stand and decided when life gives you lemonds, you just keep making lemonade.

Four different law enforcement agencies showed up to help them raise back the money that was stolen. But the support kept coming and one day later, business was booming.

"It chokes me up to see these kids as happy as they are right now, that's what it's about, taking care of our community," said Kyle Dirks, with Aspen Waste.

And for Katelyn and Elias, their mom says this life lesson makes it all worth it.

"There was one bad apple, but they got to feel the goodness of so many more people and one bad apple will not ruin it for us. We are pressing on," said Karen Smidt Katelyn and Elias's mom.

The family says they've now raised over $750, and plan to donate it all to the "Shop with a Cop" program, since they're just so excited to give back to the community that supported them.