Siouxland boy helps finish classmate’s bucket calf fair project after her tragic death

MOVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - Showing animals is a big part of any county fair.

Many kids come out to show their bucket calves. But, this year one little girl was missing.

After Hope Widman passed away, her classmate Colton Griffin wanted to keep her bucket calf project going. He made sure her calf, Taffy, made it to the fair.

"The first thing I thought was what was going to happen to her calf? So I knew the first thing I had to do after the funeral, I asked her dad Troy what was going to happen to the calf. I already had a bucket calf, so I couldn't show it. So I came up with the idea to have my whole entire second grade classes show it," said Colton Griffin.

Taking time to remember Hope, passing on the things she loved to those helping keep her memory alive.

"It meant quite a bit. Our daughter hope loved animals, the farm. This way it's not just one little kid, it's her whole class that gets to experience the chance to be involved with the animal a little bit and help finish Hope's project," said Troy Widman.

Colton said finishing the project was just the right thing to do.

"It feels great. I'm glad I'm doing this. I knew I had to bring in here for one last time. She already had it picked out, so I knew I had to come," said Colton.

"It's a pretty big deal. I mean for A little kid to have that on his heart. To think about that. Wanting to finish her project. It takes quite a bit to have that on their heart," said Widman.

The Widmans thanked the community that continues to stand beside them.

"There's a lot of good people out there that are willing to step up and do whatever it takes to help somebody going through a tragedy or a rough time," said Widman.

Colton said Hope was always smiling and was a great friend to him and his classmates.