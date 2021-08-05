Lakes Area News: Okoboji Blue Water Festival returns Aug. 7

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KUOO) - An event celebrating the importance of clean water is set for this weekend in Arnolds Park, Iowa.

The Bluewater Festival is back after being postponed last year due to the pandemic.

There will be a wide range of activities throughout the day, beginning with a special one for kids at 8:30 a.m. Organizer Greg Drees says it will consist of chalk drawings.

”So, we have a lot of young artists, they use chalk as their medium, and they color the sidewalks in Preservation Plaza with their interpretation of clean water, and it's just a great way to kick off the festival," said Drees.

Other events include a fishing seminar, vendor displays, a story time and crafts for kids, and a forum featuring a panel of water quality professionals from throughout Iowa.

The keynote speaker this year is Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an environmental activist. He'll be taking the stage at 3 p.m. Saturday.