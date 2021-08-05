Marching band camps start up after modified pandemic year

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The pandemic forced schools to modify, or cancel, all kinds of activities, last year.

Bishop Heelan Catholic High School started its marching band camp this week as preparations began for a "full" season ahead. The band is excited to be back in full swing after having a shortened schedule last year.

Band director Dylan Root is excited too. He's looking forward to the band going back to a full schedule of competitions.

"So really the big thing we lost last year were seeing some of our competitors and the other schools, what kidn of show that they're putting together and that's super important not only for the growth of music in the area but also for the growth of our individual students," said Root.

Root added after avoiding obstacles last year due to the pandemic, it was a relief that the band was going full speed ahead into the season.