New California law could be problematic for hog farmers

COLUMBUS, Neb. (WOWT) - A move by California to enforce new animal welfare regulations has pig farmers in Nebraska and Iowa calling foul.

Voters passed the proposition in 2018, and when it goes into effect early next year, Nebraska farmers say California could be out of luck.

With Bill Luckey, he says it is important for his hogs to be happy.

"We've always had the welfare of the animal in mind because if a pig isn't comfortable they're not going to produce very well," said Bill Luckey, a hog farmer.

He says California's new law, requiring more space for breeding hogs, just isn't necessary.

"Just because someone thinks it's better to have more square footage, I think it's better for the producer to have the choice," said Luckey.

As a member of the National Pork Board, Luckey insists farmers know their animals best.

"We're in there with those animals every single day and we know what they like and we know when they are comfortable," said Luckey

Still, if farmers don't comply with the new law, the meat won't be allowed in California, a state that relies heavily on those imports.

"They don't have a lot of hog production in that state, so a lot of their meat is imported and all that meat has to meet their requirements, so it's going to be a challenge for them," said Luckey.

Just 4% of hog operations across the country are ready to meet the regulations. Meaning unless the courts intervene, or some exemptions are made, California could lose nearly all its pork supply.

"I'm thinking there may have been some instances where people weren't real well informed about the impact was going to have on them," said Luckey.

As for how much he stands to lose, Luckey said the new requirements are not clear enough yet to know.

"There's a lot of different activity going on as far as changing it, or questioning it, so it's hard for me to understand it right now," said Luckey.

The pork industry has filed lawsuits, but so far the courts have held up California's law. The National Pork Producers Council and Group of California Restuarnats have asked the state's governor to delay the new regulations.

Proposition 12 has passed by California voters in 2018 and is set to go into effect Jan. 1, 2022.