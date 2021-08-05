NJ students K-12 to wear masks, governor to announce

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Phil Murphy is set to announce that New Jersey students from kindergarten to 12th grade will be required to wear masks in schools when the new year begins in a few weeks. Murphy, a Democrat seeking reelection this year, will formally announce the decision Friday, according to his spokesperson. The decision to require masks is an about-face from just a few weeks ago when Murphy said it would take a “deterioration” of COVID-19 data to require masks.