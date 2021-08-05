Noem settles on roomy turboprop for new state airplane

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s purchase of an updated state airplane was completed Thursday with the state opting for a less flashy but still upscale turboprop aircraft after some lawmakers questioned whether she wanted a jet. The Department of Transportation purchased a 2015 Beechcraft King Air 350 for about $4.5 million. The aircraft, which holds up to nine passengers, is marketed to business executives with pull-out work tables onboard Wi-Fi. Legislators were skeptical earlier this year when she requested a $5 million allocation to update the state’s plane fleet. Some believed she was angling to buy a jet.