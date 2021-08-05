Novavax seeks COVID-19 vaccine use in India ahead of US

Vaccine maker Novavax is asking regulators in India, Indonesia and the Philippines to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 shot. The Maryland-based company partnered with the Serum Institute of India to apply in the three countries, calling the move an important step to improve global vaccine access. The Novavax vaccine is made differently than many other COVID-19 vaccines and has long been expected to play an important role in developing countries. The company also announced Thursday that it plans to submit applications in Britain soon but not in the U.S. until late in the year.