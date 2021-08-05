One chance of storms tonight followed by a better severe weather chance on Saturday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Conditions were warming up today as highs made it into the upper 80s and lower 90s in central and western Siouxland.

We’ll see some changes move in tonight with a slight chance of thunderstorms and a few could become a little strong in northeastern Siouxland as lows head into the low 60s.

While we can’t rule out an isolated lingering showers on Friday, the majority of the day will turn partly cloudy with highs near 90.

Friday night will give us a slight chance of a thundershower as lows will stay pretty warm in the upper 60s.

Saturday will give us a better chance of seeing some thunderstorms, especially later in the day.

The storms that will be developing on Saturday will have a chance of becoming severe as most of Siouxland is in a slight risk of severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center with hail and wind being the primary threats.

Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s.

