People fleeing Hong Kong crackdown get temporary US haven

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has granted temporary refuge to people fleeing China’s crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong. Residents of Hong Kong who are in the U.S. and facing deportation will be allowed to remain for at least 18 more months because of what a White House statement called China’s move to “deny basic rights and freedoms.” It wasn’t immediately clear how many people would be eligible for the deferral. Pro-democracy activists and members of Congress have for months called for measures that would provide a safe haven for people from the region. The Chinese government has sought to stifle opposition following 2019 protests there over the extent of China’s authority over the former British colony.