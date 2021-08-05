Plea agreement reached for teen suspect in deadly New Year’s Day shooting

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An 18-year-old involved in the fatal New Year's Day shooting in Sioux City is scheduled to enter a new plea Friday, after a plea agreement was reached between the defense and prosecution.

Carlos Morales currently faces charges of first-degree murder for the death of 18-year-old Mia Kritis, who died after a shooting in the Morningside area. Morales was originally scheduled to have is final pretrial conference Friday, but court documents filed Thursday state a plea agreement has been reached.

Morales is one of four people charged in connection to the deadly Jan. 1 shooting, where more than two dozen shots were fired into a Morningside residence just after midnight. Two of them, his brother Christopher Morales and Anthony Bauer, have already been sentenced for their roles in the shooting, both getting at least 50 years in prison.

The fourth person, Liliana Gutierrez, faces charges of reckless use of a firearm and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Court documents claim she was the drier during the shooting. Her trial is set for August.