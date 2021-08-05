Ride operator charged with murder in brawl at Indiana fair

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a ride operator at a southern Indiana county’s fair has been charged with murder following the death of a man who fell unconscious during a closing time brawl. Prosecutors say 32-year-old Zachariah Konkle allegedly rendered Michael Steele unconscious while pinning him to the ground during the July 27 fight at the Jackson County Fair. Steele died Saturday in a hospital. An autopsy found Steele’s death to be a homicide by asphyxiation. , The Indianapolis Star reports that his death prompted prosecutors to elevate Konkle’s initial strangulation charge to a murder charge. Konkle is being held without bond at the Jackson County Jail in Brownstown.