Sanford Health targeted by cyber hackers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A leading healthcare system based in Sioux Falls has acknowledged that its been targeted by hackers. Sanford Health President and CEO Bill Gassen on Wednesday confirmed to the Argus Leader that the organization was working to resolve the cyber attack. Sanford Health information technology staff were alerted Tuesday evening that its cyber network was being breached. Sanford officials did not provide details as to the nature of the cyber attack or its impact, other than to say they are not aware of any personal or financial information of patients, residents or employees being compromised by the breach.