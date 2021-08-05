Several chances for isolated storms, including late Thursday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Showers continue to move through Siouxland early this morning.



Those should wrap up by mid-morning and we will gradually get some clearing to take place before some isolated storms become possible again late in the afternoon.



There may be a stronger gust or two with any storms that manage to form.



Highs will be in the mid 80s with a southerly wind at 5 to 15 miles per hour.



Isolated storms remain possible into the night though many areas will stay completely dry.



Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Friday looks dry with highs near 90 degrees and muggy conditions in place.



Isolated storms become possible again Friday night and will remain in the forecast through our Saturday.



More on these storm chances on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.