South Dakota Board of Regents adopts student athletes’ name-image-likeness policy

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - The South Dakota Board of Regents has adopted a policy to govern the commercial use of student athletes' name, image and likeness at the six public universities they oversee.

According to a news release, the policy recognizes that student athletes are entitled to the commercial use of their name, image and likeness to externally promote their own business, corporate entity, establish their own professional sports service. It also recognizes how they are commercially entitled to use to make appearances or sign autographs and receive compensation.

The policy further states that students athletes may be represented by an agent, but must refrain from receiving compensation for their athletic performance, participation, or inducement of enrollment. Arrangements involving student athletes must also not violate existing institutional sponsorship agreements.

This policy applies to all student athletes attending Black Hills State University, Dakota State University, Northern State University, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, South Dakota State University, and the University of South Dakota.

The board says this action was taken after the NCAA approved an interim policy allowing student athletes in all their divisions to take advantage of name, image and likeness opportunities, so long as it does not go against the laws of the state where their school is located.

So far, officials say South Dakota has not enacted any state laws specific to the use of an athletes' name image or likeness.