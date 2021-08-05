Spain arrests Algerian man on trafficking, terror charges

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Guardia Civil says it has arrested an Algerian man suspected of leading a gang that trafficked people from North Africa to Europe and sent fighters to jihadist groups in Libya. The Guardia Civil says it intelligence service detained the man on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca. It did not identify him by name. A police statement Thursday said the man is believed to have led, from Europe, a human trafficking gang in North Africa. He is also suspected of facilitating the movement of jihadist fighters from Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia to Libya, using the revenue from the group’s human trafficking activities.