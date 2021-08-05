Stanton Community Schools set COVID-19 guidelines, masks optional

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - More school districts around Siouxland are putting their COVID-19 guidelines into place for the upcoming school year. One of those is Stanton Community Schools in Stanton, Nebraska.

Stanton Community Schools has the color coded risk plan that is familiar with most parents in Nebraska. Green means low risk and masks are recommended, yellow means moderate risks with required masks, orange means elevated risk with required masks, and red means a high or severe risk along with virtual learning.

But right now, at the beginning of the school year, the plan is to start a little differently.

Administrators say that they will start the year as normal as possible with masks being optional. They will also be following guidelines set by the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department.

For athletics, they will be following health guidelines set by the Nebraska School Activities Association.

Superintendent Darren Soucie says that the teachers are ready for the new school year.

"They're ready to get back to school and get back with the students and hope that the pandemic doesn't get worse you know. So that we end up having to go to different levels," said Soucie.

Soucie also said the district will be keeping track of the numbers, so safety measures can be updated as necessary.

Superintendent Soucie says they will put the color coded plan in place if needed as the school year progresses.

