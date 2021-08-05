Stanton County, NE Fair kicks off

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - The Stanton County Fair kicked off Wednesday and there are plenty of events and activities coming up in the next few days.

They include livestock shows, food vendors, mini golf, and a demolition derby. Fair board leaders say the crowd at last night's events was very excited to have the fair back to normal after certain limitations were put on 4-H and FFA events last year due to COVID-19.

"We had a lot of people that thanked us for getting back to normal even though it wasn't our choice. Buy they're just happy to have somewhere to go again," said Tom Schellpeper, the President of the Stanton County Fair Board.

The Stanton County Fair runs through Sunday.

You can learn more about the fair here.