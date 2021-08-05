Team USA takes down South Korea, advances to gold medal game

Eddy Alvarez became only the third American to earn medals at both the Summer and Winter Olympics when the United States baseball team beat defending-champion South Korea 7-2 to gain a berth into this weekend’s gold medal game against host Japan.

The former U.S. speedskater-turned-infielder wept in the dugout after the final out as teammates patted him on the back and offered handshakes and hugs.

After earning a silver in 2014 at Sochi as part of the U.S. four-man short track team, he’ll get at least a silver in baseball. The other Americans with summer and winter medals are Eddie Eagen (boxing in 1920, bobsled in 1932) and Lauryn Williams (track and field in 2004 and 2012, bobsled in 2014).

