The Northwest Area Education Agency purchases new location

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Northwest Area Education Agency in Sioux City is moving to a new location.

They have successfully purchased the building at 5800 Discovery Boulevard near the airport that houses the MCI Call Center.



The $2.76 Million dollar deal includes giving the AEA's current location at 1520 Morningside Avenue across from Morningside University to MCI.



Officials with the Northwest AEA say that while the new location is technically smaller, the new location will be more efficient for their customers and their staff.

"It has really well-defined entrances, when guests come in there will be someone to greet them and help direct them to where they need to go, and it will also provide us with more efficient space for our staff," said Dan Cox, Northwest AEA chief administrator.

Cox added that the biggest upgrade will be the parking situation allowing for much easier access.



MCI has 12 months to move out, and then the AEA will begin renovations to create the defined entrances, conference rooms, efficient and collaborative workspace for the staff, and allow them to effectively hold events.



They hope to be moved into the new location by the fall or spring of 2023.