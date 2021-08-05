UnityPoint Health requiring all employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) – UnityPoint Health says it will be requiring its more than 33,000 team members to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the beginning of November.

In a release, UnityPoint Health said it will require all employees across it's three-state health system to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1, 2021, regardless of whether they provide direct patient care or not.

“We remain incredibly grateful to our health care providers, who have seen the devastation of COVID-19 up close and personal over the past 18 months,” said Clay Holderman, President and CEO of UnityPoint Health. “After thoughtful consideration, we believe this vaccination requirement will help keep our team members, patients and communities as healthy as possible, so we can focus on what we do best—delivering exceptional care to those we serve.”

UnityPoint Health says employees who do not get vaccinated will be subject to voluntary resignation or termination. Team members can request an exemption for medical or religious reasons. Additionally, while pregnant team members will be strongly encouraged to get vaccinated, a temporary deferral will be available.

“The COVID vaccine is safe and effective in terms of preventing severe disease, hospitalization and death,” said Dr. Dave Williams, Chief Clinical Officer of UnityPoint Health. “The continued wave of infections throughout the country make it clear we are not done fighting this pandemic, which means more people need to get vaccinated, especially before an anticipated increase of respiratory illnesses this fall.”

UnityPoint Health is one of numerous health systems across the country requiring the vaccine. The decision of these health systems to require the vaccine has been supported by the American Hospital Association, American Nurses Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, Association of American Medical Colleges and National Association for Home Care and Hospice.