Alzheimer’s Association holds annual Wine and Chocolate Festival

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) Wine and Chocolate were flowing at the Marriott Hotel in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

The Alzheimer's Association concluded their 27th annual Wine and Chocolate Festival with a dinner and silent and live auction.

The event kicked off Thursday night in Le Mars that also featured a dinner and auction. Eight winemakers from across the country participated with chefs to pair their wines with each of the night's courses.

"The funds raised tonight will go to benefit the Alzheimer's Association, We have support groups here locally, education programs, 24/7 helpline as well as into research." Said Lacy Abbott of the Alzheimer's Association.

Our own Matt Breen and Claire Bradshaw emceed the event. About 200 people attended the event. Some of the items auctioned off were a Traeger grill and a TV.