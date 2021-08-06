Biden administration expected to unveil new sanctions on Belarus

The Biden administration is expected to unveil new Belarus sanctions on Monday.

That's the one-year anniversary of the Eastern European country's disputed election, that sparked massive protests across Belarus.

The country has been in political and social turmoil since, with continued violent crackdowns by President Alexander Lukashenko.

Many people have fled the repression of Lukashenko’s regime.

It was not immediately clear what Biden's new sanctions would target.

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya told reporters in Washington, D.C. that during meetings last month with President Biden and others, she shared a specific list of targets she would like to see sanctioned.