Dive team finds body of missing 7-year-old boy in river

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Search crews have retrieved the body of a missing young boy from the Missouri River.

Officials say the body of 7-year-old Avi Gurung was found Thursday evening under the Interstate 680 bridge after a fisherman saw what appeared to be a child in the water and called authorities.

Rescue teams and police first began the search for the boy Tuesday evening after the boy went missing at N.P. Dodge Park along the riverside in north Omaha.

Police said the child was at the park with family members and had last been seen playing on a sandbar before he disappeared.