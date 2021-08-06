Escape room coming to Elkhorn Valley Museum

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - The Elkhorn Valley Museum is bringing a fun limited time activity to town to not only engage the community, but also raise funds.

They will be hosting an escape room from Aug. 9 until Aug. 19 inside the old district 24 rural school house at Verges park, just outside the museum. People will get to solve puzzles in a game to try and escape the room that features a theme with local history.

Museum Intern Austin Truex actually came up with the idea for the escape room to help raise funds. He says he is excited for it to get started.

"I'm absolutely excited. I've worked a long time on this, I've worked very hard on it, I've had great support from the museum staff and the museum board. As well as individuals who have helped me put together design plans and create the theme and things of that nature. So I'm very grateful for the opportunity and I'm thankful to everyone who helped make it happen" said Truex.

If you would like to register to try out the escape room, follow this link. Tickets are $15.00 per person.