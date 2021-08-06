EXPLAINER: The impact of Joe Biden’s new fuel economy rules

DETROIT (AP) — President Joe Biden wants to erase Donald Trump’s rollback of automobile pollution and fuel economy standards. He proposed new rules Thursday and unveiled a nonbinding deal with most automakers to have electric, plug-in hybrid or hydrogen-electric vehicles make up half of their U.S. sales by 2030. The rules would make automakers cut carbon emissions and increase fuel economy by 10% in 2023 and by 5% for the following three years. That comes close to restoring standards enacted while Barack Obama was president. But some environmental groups say they don’t go far enough to counteract Trump’s rollback.