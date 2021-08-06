Explorers drop game one to Fargo-Moorhead in extra innings

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Leobaldo Pina two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning lifts Fargo-Moorhead over Sioux City in game one of a three game weekend series at Lewis and Clark Park.

Pina got things going right away in the first inning for the Redhawks with a sacrifice fly to center field. Correlle Prime tagged and scored from third to give Fargo-Moorhead the 1-0 lead.

The Redhawks doubled their lead in the fourth inning. Former Sioux City Explorer, Dylan Kelly double to center field. Kevin Krause scored to give the visitors a 2-0 lead.

The Explorers were held hitless until the home half of the fourth inning. That's when Seamus Curran connected on a Bret Helton pitch and took him deep to left field. The solo home run was his first as an Explorer and cut the Redhawks lead to 2-1.

Curran drove in another run in the 6th inning. A single to left field scored Jose Sermo to tie the game, 2-2. The next hitter was Sebastian Zawada and he singled to center field. Curran scored to give the X's their first lead of the game at 3-2.

Kelly came through again for Fargo-Moorhead on the field that he used to call home. A solo home run tied the game 3-3 and sent it to extra innings.

Fargo-Moorhead took the lead for good in the top of the 10th on Pina's two-run homer.

Sioux City drops their fourth game in a row to fall to 39-33. Game two of the series is Saturday night at 6:05 at Lewis and Clark Park.