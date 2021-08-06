US and G7 blame Iran for deadly attack on tanker off Oman

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military and the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations are accusing Iran of being behind last week’s deadly attack on an oil tanker in the Arabian Sea. The U.S. Central Command said Friday it had collected substantial evidence that the July 29 attack on the HV Mercer Street that killed two people was the result of an Iranian drone strike. Meanwhile, the foreign ministers of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States said the attack was “a clear violation of international law.” They added that “all available evidence clearly points to Iran.” Iran has denied being involved.