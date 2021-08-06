WATCH LIVE: USD hosts celebration for Olympic silver medalist Chris Nilsen

VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) - The University of South Dakota is hosting a celebration welcoming back Olympic silver medalist pole vaulter Chris Nilsen.

Around noon today, the Olympic medalist will be back in South Dakota and at USD celebrating his return. KTIV will have a livestream of the event in this article, and on KTIV's Facebook page.

The former USD pole vaulter Chris Nilsen competed for a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Aug. 6.

Nilsen cruised through the qualifying round the previous Friday and entered the pole vault final as one of the favorites to earn a medal.

Nilsen was one of only four vaulters to clear 5.87 meters. After missing his first attempt at 5.92, Nilsen clears the bar. That earned him at least a silver medal and a showdown with world record holder, Armand Duplantis from Sweden.

Up to 5.97 meters, which would be a personal best for Nilsen. He just gets over the bar on his first attempt. The former Coyote with the best jump of his life on the biggest stage.

Duplantis also cleared 5.97. He easily clears the bar to stay perfect in the competition. Nilsen is unable to clear at that height. Duplantis wins gold, but Nilsen's silver medal is the highest finish by an American since 2004.

