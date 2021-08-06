Hezekiah Walker looks to bring gospel music center to HBCU

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hezekiah Walker became a student at Virginia Union University two years ago, but the Grammy-winning gospel singer took his collegiate experience to the next level by launching a gospel music center on the campus. He will lead the Hezekiah Walker Center of Gospel Music at Virginia Union University in Richmond, Virginia. It’s being dubbed as the first academic center focused on gospel music at an historically Black college or university. Students will learn the cultural and business aspects of the gospel music genre and industry. Walker says the center would provide a tremendous outlet to “house our music.” The university will open the center in Spring 2022.