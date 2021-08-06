How the pause on evictions could affect Siouxlanders

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Recently the CDC announced a pause on evictions following the ending of the eviction moratorium on July 31.

The pause will last for 60 days and is aimed at renters in areas with substantial COVID-19 spread. The pause means renters cannot be evicted from their apartments for the next 2 months.

Jean Logan, the Executive Director of the Community Action Agency of Siouxland, explained how the pause will affect Siouxlanders.

"We know that there are literally hundreds of families, in Sioux City and Woodbury County that are behind on their rent. This moratorium will give them an opportunity to apply for those programs that might be able to help them cover those expenses," says Logan.

Logan also expressed it is not too late to get help with those expenses through Iowa Finance Authority's rent and utility programs.