Hundreds of volunteers help crews tackling Turkey wildfires

MUGLA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish actor Tevfik Erman Kutlu was on a break from filming in Istanbul when wildfires that devastated swaths of southern Turkey first erupted. Desperate to play a part in putting out the fires, he and five friends drove 450 miles to a coastal resort town where they carried fire extinguishers, rushed a hose to firefighters and even tackled a hillside fire themselves. Like them, hundreds of volunteers have joined efforts to contain blazes that have swept through forests in Turkey, fueled by a summer heat wave, low humidity and strong winds. The fires have so far killed eight people, including a volunteer who was carrying drinking water to firefighters in Marmaris.