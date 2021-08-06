Invasive insect found in Rhode Island for 1st time

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An invasive insect that can cause damage to native trees and agricultural crops has been found in Rhode Island for the first time. State environmental officials said Friday a single spotted lanternfly was found in an industrial area in Warwick recently. A photo of the insect was sent to the agency, and the state Division of Agriculture confirmed the sighting earlier this week. The agency will conduct a survey of the area where it was found to determine if there is any further presence of the insect, native to Asia. It feeds on agricultural crops such as grape, apple and hops as well as maple, walnut and willow trees.