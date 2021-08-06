Iowa inmate accused of killing 2 prison workers in Anamosa pleads guilty to all charges

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thomas Woodard, one of the men charged in the killing of two prison workers in Anamosa, Iowa, pleaded guilty to all charges Friday.

According to KCRG, Woodard was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and attempt to commit murder, after a failed prison escape attempt at the Anamosa State Penitentiary back in March.

Investigators say Woodard and another inmate, Michael Dutcher, killed correctional officer Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena with a hammer. Dutcher claims has claimed the killings were in self-defense and has pleaded not guilty. He has waived his right to a speedy trial.

Woodard requested an expedited sentencing date, but a date has not yet been set.