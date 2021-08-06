LifeServe Blood Center’s annual Blood Donor Day held at Southern Hills Mall

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Friday marks the annual LifeServe Blood Center's Blood Donor Day in Sioux City.

The event kicked off this morning at 11:00 am at the Southern Hills Mall in Sioux City.



This blood donation event is the biggest donating event for the LifeServe Blood Center in Sioux City.



It takes about an hour to donate blood and a single blood donation can save multiple lives right here in Siouxland.



Community Relations Coordinator Claire DeRoin says that these donations are very important to save lives every day.

"Come take an hour to come to donate blood. It's so important because it's not just big traumas or big tragedies that need blood transfusions, its things like everyday patients, cancer patients, maybe it's a premature baby or mom after delivery, there is not substitute for blood, so it's really important that people come out to donate," said Claire DeRoin, Community Relations Coordinator for LifeServe Blood Center.

Blood Donor Day will be open until 7:00 pm at the Southern Hills Mall.



The event was a partnership between LifeServe Blood Center, UnityPoint Health - Sioux City, and KTIV.