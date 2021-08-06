Skip to Content

Mexico’s capital on highest COVID alert amid surge in cases

7:44 pm National news from the Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City and a half-dozen of the country’s 32 states are now on “red” alert as COVID-19 infections rose to their highest level ever. As of Friday, Mexico had over 144,000 active coronavirus cases nationwide, 4.6% more than the previous peak during the country’s surge in January. The country has seen 243,733 test-confirmed deaths, but studies of death certifcates indicate the real toll is nearly 370,000. The federal Health Department said the capital is “red” on a color-coded alert system for the pandemic, but Mexico City officials claimed they were still on orange level, which allows wider business activity. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content