More evidence emerges of improving COVID backdrop in UK

LONDON (AP) — Further evidence has emerged to show that the latest outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.K. has eased, with the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 falling across most parts of the country. In its weekly survey of the levels of infection across the U.K., the Office for National Statistics said Friday that case rates appeared to be falling in England, Scotland and Wales, though not in Northern Ireland. The declines are most noticeable among younger age groups. Many reasons have been cited for the seeming fall in infections, including the closure of schools for the summer and the ending of soccer’s European Championship, which led many younger adults to mingle indoors.