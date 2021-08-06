Nebraska court upholds reinstatement of Omaha firefighter

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has largely upheld an arbitrator’s decision that allows an Omaha fire union leader to reclaim his job after the city fired him. Firefighter Steve LeClair was terminated after a Black woman alleged that he made sexually suggestive comments to her at Tiger Tom’s Pub in Omaha in November 2018, and elbowed her in the back and muttered the phrase “white power.” LeClair later pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor assault charge. He disputed the woman’s characterization of his comments, contending that he said, “what white power?” while trying to make a negative comment about white nationalist groups that he had been discussing with his colleagues earlier that night. He denied making sexual advances.