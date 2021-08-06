Norfolk Parks and Recreation Director retiring after 29 years of service

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - After 29 years of service to the community, Norfolk Parks and Recreation Director Pat Mrsny is retiring on Oct. 1.

Mrsny said this decision was actually made fairly recently. But he said it's been a good ride.

Mrsny said the city has come a long way since he started back in 1992 and has actually grown from 9 parks to 17. He also said he will miss working for the city, but there is one thing that he will miss the most.

"Just seeing new things come online. The improvements you make, the new additions to the city. We're in public service so you know a lot of times we work off of a lot of complaints, a lot of things that need to be fixed and stuff like that. Its nice to be out there building and making improvements and seeing that the public really appreciates that" said Mrsny.

Mrsny added he enjoyed the camaraderie of working with everyone in the city, but is looking forward to spending more time with his family.