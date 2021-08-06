Tigray forces vow ‘warm welcome’ in face of new offensive

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The spokesman for resurgent Tigray forces in Ethiopia says if forces from the neighboring Amhara region launch a threatened offensive on Saturday, “we’ll extend a warm welcome.” Getachew Reda spoke to The Associated Press shortly after the Amhara region’s head of peace and security said “this is the time for the Amhara people to crush the terrorist group.” Such an offensive would go against the unilateral cease-fire that Ethiopia’s federal government declared in June as its soldiers retreated from Tigray. Getachew says Tigray forces have crossed into the Amhara region in recent weeks in an attempt to break the blockade Ethiopia’s government has imposed on Tigray.