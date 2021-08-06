PHOTOS: Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo welcomes adorable baby giraffe

OMAHA, Neb. (CNN) - Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Nebraska welcomed a baby giraffe last weekend.

The calf is already six feet tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

He's also a quick study. The zoo says he stood on his own after just one hour.

Right now, first-time mom Betty Francis and newborn are staying in a separate area. But they will be introduced to the rest of the herd in the coming weeks.

The zoo is planning to hold an auction later this year to name the calf.

Reticulated giraffes are endangered in the wild. The zoo says there are less than 16,000 remaining in Africa.