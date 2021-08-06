Police release information on a fatal accident on I-29

MONONA CO, Iowa (KTIV) - Iowa State Troopers are investigating a fatal accident that happened on Interstate 29 south of Sloan, Iowa.

According to a police report from the Iowa State Patrol, 68-year-old Steven Egan of Joliet, Illinois was driving his motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve on northbound I-29 near mile marker 125.

Egan entered the median and was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.

