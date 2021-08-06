Skip to Content

Police release information on a fatal accident on I-29

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
11:21 pm Iowa NewsTop Stories
Police Lights, Generic MGN Graphic

MONONA CO, Iowa (KTIV) - Iowa State Troopers are investigating a fatal accident that happened on Interstate 29 south of Sloan, Iowa.

According to a police report from the Iowa State Patrol, 68-year-old Steven Egan of Joliet, Illinois was driving his motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve on northbound I-29 near mile marker 125.

Egan entered the median and was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.

Author Profile Photo

Brandon Martin

More Stories

Skip to content