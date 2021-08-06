Severe storms possible heading into the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Overnight rain made its way through Siouxland although we dried out during the day today with warm highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

We’ll be seeing an increase in clouds tonight and a chance of a few thunderstorms will move through as well with lows near 70.

We’ll have to keep an eye to the sky Saturday as thunderstorms will especially become possible later in the day and into early Saturday night.

These storms will have the chance of becoming severe with wind and hail being the primary threats although a tornado can’t be ruled out either as highs reach to near 90.

The storms should becoming to an end during the night Saturday night.

Sunday should be a quieter day overall with just a slight chance of a shower popping up during the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.

I'll take a closer look at the timing possibilities of severe weather this weekend tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.