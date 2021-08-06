Storms expected in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Throughout the overnight hours we saw a mix of showers and thunderstorms roll through Siouxland. Overnight lows stayed on the warm side in the mid to upper 60s throughout the area with a light wind coming from the south between 5 and 10 mph.

These storms that rolled through did produce small size hail in some portions of Siouxland but will exit the KTIV viewing area throughout the morning.

The rest of our Friday will be mostly sunny with highs near 90 degrees and a southeastern wind between 5 and 15 mph.

There will be another slight chance to see some storms pull through our area later this evening with overnight lows near 70 degrees.

Saturday we are looking at a slight risk for severe weather throughout the day with scattered thunderstorms likely. The slight risk is a level 2 out of 5 for severity and could produce some gusty winds and possibly some hail. With the slight risk we also cannot rule out a tornado as well.

