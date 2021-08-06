Suspect in deadly New Year’s Day shooting pleads guilty to second-degree murder

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One of the men charged for the deadly New Year's Day shooting in Sioux City is pleading guilty to second-degree murder for the death of an 18-year-old killed in the incident.

Eighteen-year-old Carlos Morales pleaded guilty to the charge Friday after reaching a plea agreement with the prosecution. He also pleaded guilty to three counts of intentional discharge of a firearm in a reckless manner, which bodily injury was caused.

Morales was originally facing a charge of first-degree murder for the death of Mia Kritis, the 18-year-old that died after a shooting in the Morningside area.

Morales is one of four people charged in connection to the deadly Jan. 1 shooting, where more than two dozen shots were fired into a Morningside residence just after midnight. Two others, his brother Christopher Morales and Anthony Bauer, have already been sentenced for their roles in the shooting, both getting at least 50 years in prison.

Carlos Morales has his sentencing set for eight weeks out.

The fourth person, Liliana Gutierrez, faces charges of reckless use of a firearm and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Court documents claim she was the drier during the shooting. Her trial is set for August.