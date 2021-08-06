Skip to Content

Tax-Free Holiday 2021: What you need to know

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa's two-day tax-free holiday started Friday. But it can be a bit confusing when it comes to what's tax-exempt and what isn't these next two days.

The sale of an article of clothing or footwear that's less than a $100 would qualify for that tax exemption. Some things that don't qualify include backpacks, jewelry and purses.

We've linked a full list of items that qualify and don't qualify for tax exemption here.

Owners at a La Mode Boutique in Sioux City say they usually see more people coming in over the two days.

"This year has been pretty good for tax-free actually. We were really super busy in the morning and then there's always a lull around lunchtime and then again picked up this afternoon. So, we are very encouraged to see people out and about this year," said Kristi Pittman, A La Mode Boutique Owner.

And while many refer to the holiday as a "tax-free weekend," the holiday ends Saturday and does not include Sunday.

As for other Siouxland states, Nebraska and South Dakota do not currently have any scheduled sales tax holidays.

