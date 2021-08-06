Lane of I-29 northbound reopens south of Sloan after crash

UPDATE

SLOAN, Iowa (KTIV) - Interstate 29 has fully reopened after a crash closed down a northbound lane.

As of 6 p.m., Iowa 511 says I-29 south of Sloan has all of its lanes open.

PREVIOUS

SLOAN, Iowa (KTIV) - An accident on Interstate 29 has blocked traffic.

Authorities say traffic has been blocked on the left lane of I-29 northbound. This is following an accident south of Sloan, Iowa.

According to Iowa 511, right now the delays are between Exit 120: County Road E24 and Exit 127: IA 141; County Road K42.

