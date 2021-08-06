U.S. women beat Serbia, earn trip to another gold medal game

(AP) - Brazil to face US women for volleyball gold once again.

It will once again be the United States against Brazil for the women’s volleyball Olympic gold medal.

For the third time in the past four Olympics these two countries will face off in the gold medal game after Brazil swept South Korea to join the Americans in the final game. The U.S. swept Serbia in the first semifinal.

Brazil beat the United States for gold in Beijing in 2008 and in London in 2012. The Americans are seeking their first gold medal ever. They also lost the gold medal game to China in 1984.