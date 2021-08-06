USD welcomes home alum and Olympics silver medalist Chris Nilsen

VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) - University of South Dakota alum Chris Nilsen is back from the Tokyo Olympics. The former Coyote returned to Vermillion with some new hardware after winning the silver medal in the men's pole vault.

Nilsen was at his best on the world stage, vaulting a new personal best of 5.97 meters, or 19' 7".

The Kansas City, Missouri native is the second pole vaulter from USD to win an Olympic medal. His coach, Derek Miles, won the bronze medal in the 2008 games in Beijing.

Nilsen says his first Olympics experience is something he will remember forever.

"It's just extremely exciting and to be able to do it at the Olympic spot is like the culmination of every five-year-olds dream when they said they wanted to grow up and be an Olympic athlete and I got to actually live it out," said Nilsen. "It's a weird, euphoric experience that I'm never, ever going to forget."

"It's been really cool to watch him develop physically, technically," said Miles. "But I think the thing that's been most impressive is his intensity when it matters. When it's game time, you can guarantee he always shows up. Like he just mentally cranks up that 100%, which is kind of necessitates in this sport."

Nilsen says he's thankful for everyone cheered him on during the Olympics and everyone who greeted him when he returned to USD.

"You never really realize how many people are supporting you from other places that you just don't know until you see them all in one room, and you're talking in front of them," said Nilsen. "So, I don't know, it's like another family besides my intermediate family. I feel very loved and very grateful and humbled by this whole experience."

Nilsen's silver medal finish is the highest by an American in the Olympics since 2004.

