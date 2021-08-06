Wildfire in western Nebraska burns nearly

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Banner County in western Nebraska has issued an emergency declaration as firefighters battle a blaze that has already burned about 4 square miles. The Omaha World-Herald reports the wildfire Friday also prompted the deployment of a Nebraska state emergency response team and an incident management team to support fire containment efforts. The blaze began around 7 p.m. Thursday. The Nebraska State Emergency Response Commission says no injuries have been reported and no houses are believed to be threatened by the fire. Fire weather watches are expected to remain elevated as dry conditions continue into the weekend.